Gene Hackman’s pacemaker recorded ‘last event’ on February 17, sheriff says

Tests on Gene Hackman’s pacemaker show that he was alive on February 17 when a “last event” was recorded, nine days before his body was discovered with his wife’s at their home, police said.

The two-time Oscar winner, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead, along with one of their dogs, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Wednesday, and police said there were no apparent signs of foul play.

Police say it is a “reasonable assumption” that he died when his pacemaker had its “last event”.

Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who spoke to a pathologist in the case earlier on Friday, told a press conference: “Both individuals tested negative for carbon monoxide.

“An initial interrogation was conducted of Mr Hackman’s pacemaker.

“This revealed that his last event was recorded February 17 2025, I was advised that a more thorough investigation will be completed.”

He also said: “Initial findings noted no external trauma to either individual.

“The manner and cause of death has not been determined.

“The official results of the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.”

Mr Mendoza had previously said there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house – he said several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out.

Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica in 1983 (Bob Self/AP)

He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

Two other dogs were found alive at the property, one inside and one outside.

The alarm had been raised by a maintenance person doing pest control at the property, who was concerned because he had not seen the couple, police said.

New Mexico Gas Company tested gas lines in and around the home after the bodies were discovered, according to a search warrant, and no signs of problems were found.

Officers are still trying to piece together the couple’s last known contact with other people but “that’s one of our challenges because of their privacy”, Mr Mendoza said.

A search was carried out after the bodies were discovered and several items were “secured from the residence for evidentiary purposes”.

These included two green mobile phones, two bottles of medication, medical records and a 2025 monthly planner.

Work is now being done to “sift through cell phones” and to look through a calendar found near the couple’s bodies.

Contact will also be made with workers, security staff and family members.