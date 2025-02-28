Fire investigation dog who attended Grenfell retires after 12 years of service

A fire investigation dog who attended the Grenfell Tower fire during his 12 years of service with the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has retired.

Sherlock, a working cocker spaniel born in 2012, joined the LFB at only 10 weeks old and went on to become their longest-serving fire investigation dog.

Sherlock is trained to identify the presence of up to 10 ignitable liquids, such as acetone and petrol, and more recently worked to promote fire safety and prevention in the community.

Sherlock with his handler, Group Commander Paul Osborne (London Fire Brigade/PA)

The heroic dog attended the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 among other incidents. He has also met royalty and won an Animal Hero Award.

His retirement will see him enjoy walks, belly rubs and plenty of rest with his handler, Group Commander Paul Osborne.

Mr Osborne said: “In dog years, Sherlock is 100 years old, so it’s only fitting for him to hang up his boots now and take a well-earned break.

“He’ll enjoy a relaxed retirement filled with naps on the sofa, his favourite walks and plenty of belly rubs.

“As Sherlock embarks on this new chapter of his life, his contribution and achievements during his time within London Fire Brigade are testament to his dedication, expertise and unwavering service.”

Sherlock at the scene of a fire (London Fire Brigade/PA)

The LFB looks at a dog’s drive to play when trying to find specialist fire investigation dogs, of which they now have two: Simba, eight, and Smokey, three.

Sherlock was taught to detect ignitable substances using a tennis ball as a reward.

Those who make it as a fire investigation dog usually enjoy a career of around 10 years, where their skills are kept sharp with annual training refreshers.