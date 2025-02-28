Charles Hanson cleared of domestic assault allegations after four-hour jury wait

Celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson has been unanimously cleared of coercive behaviour allegations made against him by his wife.

Jurors deliberated for around four-and-a-half hours before acquitting the Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip expert of two assault charges relating to incidents in 2015 and 2023, and a separate charge of controlling and coercive behaviour spanning from 2015 to 2023.

Mr Hanson, aged 46, told his three-week trial at Derby Crown Court that he was “almost a slave” to his wife, who left him “a beaten and broken man” by controlling him and making him subservient to her.

She claimed he was violent towards her, putting her in a headlock in 2012 while she was pregnant with a baby she later lost, repeatedly “grabbed” her, pushed her twice during a bedroom row, and scratched her as she tried to snatch a mobile phone.

Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court with his parents (Jacob King/PA)

But the jury of seven women and five men cleared Mr Hanson after being invited to consider whether he was “lying to get out of trouble” or if his wife had given an exaggerated account to the court.

Mr Hanson, of Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, Derby, told jurors his wife was allowed “to do what she wanted” but had experienced “moments and episodes” including an incident in which she claimed his legs being crossed amounted to abuse.

Speaking to reporters immediately outside the courtroom, Mr Hanson said: “I’m delighted that after a year and a half the truth has finally come out.

“I can finally live my life again. I feel this burden has finally been lifted.

“It has been a tormentuous time and all I want now is to readjust to what has been such an ordeal. I am so relieved that this is all over.”

Hanson smiled at his parents and gave a thumbs-up gesture from the dock after the jury foreman returned the not guilty verdicts.

The auctioneer’s parents, Philip and Gillian – who were sitting in the front row of the public gallery, wept and hugged their son after he was discharged from the dock.

Judge Martin Hurst then told Mr Hanson: “You have been found not guilty. That is the end of the case. You will hear no more about it and you are free to go.”

Speaking after he left the court building accompanied by his parents, the father-of-two added: “I have experienced a long time of upset and I always believed in justice and here we are today, the sun is shinning and I can start my life again.”

Charles Hanson speaks to the media outside court (Jacob King/PA)

Describing the time since his arrest in June 2023 as extremely upsetting, Mr Hanson continued: “My parents have stood by me from start to finish – without my family it would have been a very, very testing time.

“When you believe in justice, you know justice and here we are today. It has taken a long, long time and to anyone who knows me who has believed in me, who has supported me, who has messaged me – thank you.”

During his trial, Mr Hanson told jurors he was “under the control of Rebecca” and she had ridiculed him and told him he was rubbish every day.

Accusing his wife, who is now aged 41, of telling numerous lies, Mr Hanson said: “There was never an attempted strangulation, let alone a headlock.”

Mr Hanson told the court: “Despite the problems we had, I never gave up hoping there would be an ounce of love left to make it work. Hence we went to Relate.

“I don’t think she wanted a future with me.

“I don’t think my wife ever really in our life loved me.

The Bargain Hunt star emerged from court with his parents after he was cleared (Jacob King/PA)

“I think my wife wanted out for a very long time and I think, regretfully, the way she made it happen is based on over-exaggerated and factually wrong allegations.”

Prosecutors alleged that WhatsApp messages sent by Mr Hanson to his wife, including an offer to undertake an anger management course, amounted to a “set of confessions” to the charges against him.

But defence KC Sasha Wass told the court the “grovelling” messages were simply an attempt by Mr Hanson to appease his wife, whose allegations were “preposterous” and linked to the divorce proceedings.

By the middle of May 2023, Ms Wass said, Mrs Hanson was “desperate to leave and get Charles out of the house”, while he was trying to save his marriage.

Ms Wass claimed that Mrs Hanson, who married the defendant in 2010, had been “vindictive” towards him and had “capitalised” on the details of visits to Relate to make distorted allegations of 13 incidents of violence or controlling behaviour.

Even when the marriage “imploded” Mrs Hanson was still making references to Mr Hanson being late home, Ms Wass said, adding: “Rebecca Hanson’s real complaint was not that her husband was violent and controlling – it’s that she didn’t have the attention from her husband that she felt she deserved.

“Instead of recognising his dedication, Rebecca felt resentful and hard done by.

“She was not controlled in any sense of the word.”