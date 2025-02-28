Anneliese Dodds quits as international development minister over aid budget cut

Anneliese Dodds has quit as international development minister over the decision to cut overseas aid to fund a boost to defence spending.

The Labour MP for Oxford East posted on X: “It is with sadness that I have had to tender my resignation as Minister for International Development and for Women and Equalities.”

She posted an image of the letter of resignation sent to Sir Keir Starmer, in which she wrote that she knew there were no “easy paths” to increase defence spending, but that she disagreed with the decision to cut overseas development aid to 0.3% of GNI (gross national income).