What the papers say – February 27

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer features on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Guardian, the Independent, and the i all focus on Sir Keir and his impending discussions with Mr Trump.

The Daily Mirror has a different take, leading on Sir Keir’s warning to Mr Trump that Russia will “strike again”.

Metro splashes with the headline “Deal or no deal” as the “hopes of peace in Ukraine” balances on a “knife edge”.

The Financial Times reports that the White House is considering 25% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union.

The Daily Mail leads on Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch’s claims that extra defence spending, which the government unveiled on Tuesday, will be spent on the Chagos Islands deal.

The Daily Star‘s front page features several screenshots from a video, shared by the US President on social media, which shows what Gaza would look like in Mr Trump’s vision. It includes a towering gold statue of himself.

The Daily Express says police are planning to search a “hidden loft” in the former home of Claudia Lawrence, who went missing in 2009.