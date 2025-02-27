Wes Streeting backs Angela Rippon’s dance day to help ‘build healthy society’

Wes Streeting has backed veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon’s calls for the public to take part in a national dance day this weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is spearheading an initiative which will see dance events held across the UK on Sunday in an attempt to “get the nation fit”.

The Health Secretary supported the move, saying it will “support this Government’s mission to rebuild the NHS and shift care from sickness to prevention”.

The Government’s 10-year programme of reform for the health service aims to improve preventative care and ease pressure on waiting lists by reducing the amount of time people are unwell.

“Through our 10-year health plan we will build a healthy society,” Mr Streeting said.

“Even if you’ve got two left feet, brilliant initiatives like Angela’s are a great way to keep fit, kick up your heels, and meet others – having a positive impact on your health and wellbeing while reducing your risk of developing serious illnesses.”

The national dance day will see events at community centres, dance clubs, studios and hospitals, involving 55,000 dance teachers.

Rippon said: “This is a day about sharing the incredible power of dance. It really is the perfect way to maintain a strong and healthy body throughout your life into your senior years.

“You get fit, stay fit, and have a huge amount of fun. Good for your mind, good for your body, and good for society. That’s why we have the backing of the NHS and the Department of Health.

“I defy anyone to dance without a smile on your face – and there’s still time to get involved, by logging on to our website and finding an event near you.”

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said: “Keeping physically active is one of the best ways to maintain health – and dance is an excellent way to do this, whilst maintaining balance, social connections and being enjoyable at all ages.”

Let’s Dance! will take place across the UK at venues including Blackpool Winter Gardens and the Eden Project in Cornwall, while Alexander Stadium in Birmingham will host the Big Brummie Bhangrathon.

To find out more visit: lets-dance.org.uk/