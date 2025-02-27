Two people arrested over death of woman, 19, attacked by dog in Bristol

Two people have been arrested over the death of a 19-year-old woman who was attacked by a dog in Bristol, police have said.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to an incident inside a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area of the city at 7.19pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said officers attended alongside the ambulance service but the young woman, who was attacked by a dog believed to have been an XL bully, died at the scene.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog. They remain in police custody.

Inspector Terry Murphy speaks to the media at the scene of the incident (Rod Minchin/PA)

The dog involved in the attack has been put down, neighbourhood inspector Terry Murphy of Avon and Somerset Police confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.

He declined to comment on whether the woman who died lived at the address where the incident happened or if there had been previous police contact with the household.

Initial reports suggested it may be an XL bully, but confirming the breed will form part of an assessment process by veterinary experts.

In a statement, Mr Murphy said on Thursday: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well under way to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.

“As part of this work, Cobhorn Drive was closed last night and I thank everyone for their patience and understanding about our need to do this.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

A neighbour, who lives close to the scene of the attack, told the PA news agency the woman had only lived in the property a few weeks.

“She seemed a lovely girl,” the neighbour, who did not wish to give her name, said.

“I am still trying to process this.

“I was up all night awake trying to process this.

“I am shocked. I just can’t believe it’s happened and she hasn’t been there that long.”

The woman said she was certain the dog was an XL bully and had seen it on a lead with its owner.

“I do feel so sad for the dog owner.

“She did mention the dog wasn’t great with men, fine with women and children,” the woman said.

“I feel for her so, so much. It wasn’t her fault.”

Referring to the dog owner, the neighbour said: “The moment she walked out the door I could hear her, and I ran over to her and said, ‘Are you okay?’

“She couldn’t talk or say a word.

“It was like she wasn’t there because of the shock.

“I genuinely feel that this was one of those freak accidents and wasn’t her fault – that’s how I feel.”