Trump says UK and US could end up with ‘real trade deal’ and no tariffs

Donald Trump has said he thinks the UK and US could end up with a “real trade deal” that would make tariffs unnecessary.

US tariffs on British steel imports are looming and the US president had previously hinted he could target the UK further.

At a press conference after White House talks, Mr Trump said Sir Keir Starmer had “tried” to persuade him not to impose trade tariffs on the UK.

The US president added: “He was working hard, I’ll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there, but he tried.

“I think there’s a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn’t be necessary. We’ll see.”