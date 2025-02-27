Trump claims he is ‘impressed’ with Starmer’s wife

Donald Trump remarked on how “impressed” he was with Sir Keir Starmer’s wife, as he met the Prime Minister at the White House.

The US president described Lady Victoria Starmer as a “beautiful, great woman” as he answered a question about EU-US relations during his first face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir and Mr Trump were asked about a wide range of topics by journalists, including Ukraine, freedom of speech, and the Chagos Islands.

But it was when Mr Trump was asked about whether the UK had to choose between a closer relationship with the EU and the US that he remarked on Sir Keir’s wife.

“Well, I think we have just a great relationship,” the president said, referring to the US-UK relationship.

Speaking about his personal relationship with Sir Keir, he added: “We actually had a good relationship before. We’ve met a couple of times and I’m very impressed with him, and very impressed with his wife.

“I must say, she’s a beautiful, great woman.”

Sir Keir intervened to say: “I second that.”

Sir Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool in September (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Trump continued: “And I said, ‘you’re very lucky’. He’s very lucky. And, no, we’ve had a very good relationship.”

Asked if the UK would jeopardise its relationship with the US by seeking closer ties with the EU, Mr Trump said: “No, I don’t worry about that.”

The US president has been invited by the King to make an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

Sir Keir presented a letter from Charles to Mr Trump inviting him to meet and discuss the ceremonial occasion.

Mr Trump accepted the invitation on behalf of himself and his wife Melania.