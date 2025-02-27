Putin wants sovereignty of Ukraine not territory – Tory former minister

Russian president Vladimir Putin wants sovereignty not territory, a Conservative former leader has said, as he argued Donald Trump is making a “completely wrong judgement” if he thinks otherwise.

The Prime Minister should tell the US president that if they “fail” on Ukraine, the world will be vulnerable to totalitarian states, Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the Commons.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is in Washington seeking a US “backstop” to any future European reassurance force in a post-war Ukraine.

During a debate on Ukraine, Sir Iain said: “The idea that just meeting Putin’s demand for territory – that he may have got or not – at the moment somehow will appease him and will satisfy his requirements is, I think, a completely wrong judgement.

“I noticed in a telephone call between President Trump and Putin this is what President Trump said was important. The truth is Putin is an ex-KGB man. Once KGB, always KGB.

“He’s not interested in territory, he’s interested in sovereignty.”

He added: “What we have to get lined up in here is the real nature of what Putin wants, and it’s not territory, it’s sovereignty.

“He wants to recreate and has always wanted to recreate the full borders of the old Soviet Union in a greater Russia, we know that. And Ukraine isn’t about 20% of their territory, for him it’s all of Ukraine.

“So you have a peace deal which isn’t stable, he will be back.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the UK is pushing for a ‘sustainable peace’ that respects the ‘land integrity’ of Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)

“He’ll build up his armed forces, which he can do quite quickly now with the support of people like North Korea, and he will be back in double quick time.”

Earlier on Thursday, Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle had told Sky News the UK is pushing for a “sustainable peace” that respects the “land integrity” of Ukraine.

He added: “Of course, where there is difference between the party leaders and all the parties – and President Zelensky’s voice is the most important one through this – then we want to make sure that we find common ground going forward.”

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Iain said he agreed with the US that “the West has ridden on the coat tails of the United States for far too long”.

He also said Ukraine is important to America “in a way sometimes I don’t think they fully understand” and urged the Prime Minister to tell Donald Trump that “if we fail on this then it opens the world again to the rule of totalitarian states who will come again and again”.

Sir Iain later said that the “road to Taiwan runs through Ukraine”, adding: “In that area around Taiwan, 72% of everything produced today in the world, is made there. You tell me that’s not as important as Kent is to the United Kingdom, it’s exactly the same.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Sir Iain said the UK has “a lot to learn” from Ukraine on prosthetics.

He added: “They are making advances in prosthetics that we simply couldn’t have believed were feasible.”

Liberal Democrat defence spokeswoman Helen Maguire said the UK is at a “pivotal moment” as Sir Keir visits the US, and Ukraine’s fate “cannot be decided in backroom deals between Washington and Moscow”.

She welcomed the Government’s increase in defence spending but said funding the move with cuts to the aid budget is “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

She said: “Soft power is a vital tool in this fight, and we must restore our aid budget to 0.7% of gross national income, ensuring that our support for Ukraine is not at the cost of abandoning other vulnerable nations. Defence, after all, is based on defence, diplomacy and development.”

Defence minister Luke Pollard told the Commons: “This was a war that Putin believed he could win in three days.

“Thanks to the extraordinary resistance and courage of Ukraine, Russia has been humbled on the battlefield. Three days have turned into three years.”

He said the UK has planned to spend £12.8 billion on support to Ukraine to date, and had helped train more than 51,000 Ukrainian personnel with allies.

“The damage and destruction of the once-formidable Black Sea fleet is testament to what a nation without a navy can now do with the right equipment and approach,” Mr Pollard continued.

He later added that recent interventions to develop a peace deal by US President Donald Trump’s administration were “welcome”, but warned that “the resulting peace cannot be achieved at any price – that would be an insult to Ukraine, whose armed forces continue to fight with enormous courage and skill, and whose population continues to endure unimaginable hardships”.