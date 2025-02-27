‘Peckish’ app allows speedy delivery from independent grocers

Co-op is launching an app to allow smaller, independent grocers to supply their customers with the speedy deliveries usually offered by their biggest competitors.

With tens of thousands of independent grocery retailers in the UK, Co-op said the rapid delivery Peckish app is designed to share Co-op’s quick-commerce expertise and ensure local retail can thrive to make high streets and their communities resilient and long-lasting.

It said the app overcomes barriers faced by independent retailers when moving to sell online, including cost, scale and resources, allowing more consumers to quickly and conveniently shop locally and support their high street stores.

Co-op is making an initial £1 million investment for the first year of Peckish, following a successful 30-store trial last year, during which time it is aiming for more than 1,000 stores to sign up.

Shoppers can use Peckish to choose their groceries from the range of products the individual retailer has selected to put online.

Retailers can choose whether to deliver the online orders themselves, or for it to be done through Co-op’s system and delivered locally through partners including Just Eat and Uber Direct in as little as under 30 minutes.

Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood said: “The growth and popularity of quick commerce in the UK is exceptional, as consumers’ appetite for a convenient grocery delivery service in as little as 30 minutes from ordering increases almost weekly.

“We know that smaller local shops, like our own, operate at the heart of the local community life. More than a shop, they are a community hub, creating value locally through job creation, community participation and their support of local suppliers.

“The ‘shop local’ sentiment is strong amongst consumers, and Peckish can help more retailers connect quickly online with their customers, providing greater consumer choice locally, and promoting healthier and more viable high streets and communities.”