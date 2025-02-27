Decision day for Gatwick expansion

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander will announce on Thursday whether Gatwick’s expansion plan can go ahead.

She has a deadline of the end of the day to decide whether to approve a development consent order application by the West Sussex airport to bring its emergency runway into routine use.

This would enable it to be used for around 100,000 more flights a year.

Heidi Alexander has said she ‘believes in airport expansion’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

In a speech to a gathering of aviation leaders on Tuesday night, Ms Alexander said she “believes in airport expansion” and is “not some sort of flight-shaming eco-warrior”.

In addition to making a decision on Gatwick, Ms Alexander also has a deadline of April 3 to determine whether Luton Airport’s expansion plan can go ahead.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport is developing detailed plans for its third runway project.

Ms Alexander said her job as the “decision maker” on airport expansion is to “strike a balance” between the potential benefits of jobs, trade and tourism, with “tough questions”, such as whether the schemes will be compatible with the UK’s climate and air quality obligations, whether noise can be minimised and whether costs will be “shared fairly”.

(PA Graphics)

Gatwick’s £2.2 billion privately financed project would see it move the emergency runway 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

The plan also involves remodelling and replacing existing taxiways – which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities – extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates.

The airport says its scheme is “shovel ready” and construction could start this year.

It hopes the upgraded runway will be operational by the end of the decade.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “We can be a major part of the Government’s drive for growth.

“We are already contributing over £5.5 billion to the UK economy and supporting over 76,000 jobs, but unless we can access greater airport capacity the UK will miss out on opportunities to enhance global connectivity and unlock further opportunities for trade, tourism and job creation.”

Gatwick says its plans would create £1 billion per year in economic benefits, and generate an additional 14,000 jobs.

Local campaigners opposed to Gatwick’s expansion have expressed concerns over the impact on surface transport, noise, housing provision and wastewater treatment.

But the airport insists it has conducted “full and thorough assessments” of those issues.