Chagos Islands talks ‘going to work out very well’, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump has indicated he would be prepared to back Sir Keir Starmer’s deal to hand over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The agreement includes a plan to lease back the strategically important US-UK military base on Diego Garcia at British taxpayers’ expense.

The UK has offered Mr Trump an effective veto on the deal because of its implications for US security, and allies of the president have criticised the plan.

Sir Keir Starmer with Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House (Carl Court/PA)

But Mr Trump, speaking in the Oval Office alongside the Prime Minister, said: “We’re going to have some discussions about that very soon, and I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well.

“They’re talking about a very long-term, powerful lease, a very strong lease, about 140 years actually.

“That’s a long time, and I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country.”

Under the plan, the UK is expected to lease Diego Garcia for 99 years, with an option for a 40-year extension.