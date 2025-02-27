Celebrity osteopath who admitted voyeurism had camera and telescope in car

A celebrity osteopath who pleaded guilty to voyeurism after being found outside student halls with a camera and telescope has been sent to crown court for sentencing.

Torben Hersborg, 63, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday by videolink after previously admitting three charges of observing a person doing a private act “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”.

Hersborg pleaded guilty to spying on female university students on December 10, 14 and 21 last year, the court was previously told.

A member of the public saw his vehicle parked near university halls and told police he saw a person in a balaclava, the court heard.

Varinder Hayre, prosecuting, said: “On December 21 at about 9pm, a member of the public reported that a male in a car has been taking photographs and videos of students in university students’ accommodation.

“The member of the public also said he has seen the male in the car about four years ago.”

The member of the public said when he had spotted Hersborg before, he “puts up his window”, she added.

He also said he had seen the car about five times in the previous two weeks.

The member of the public also called police on December 10 and 14, but officers did not attend, the court heard.

The man reported he saw a person “in a balaclava lying in the rear of the car with a camera pointing to students’ accommodation”, Ms Hayre said.

When police arrived on December 21, Hersborg was wearing black gloves and had black plastic bags lining the seats, the prosecution said.

When the officer asked Hersborg what he was doing he said he had been “having drinks with his club mates and drove up there”, the court was told. The location was halfway between his club and home and he “felt like he was going to pass out so he sat down”, Ms Hayre said.

The officer did not see him in a balaclava, the court heard.

Hersborg was searched and a battery was found in his pocket, while a camera and a telescope were found in his car, the prosecution said.

The officer checked the camera and found images of a female in just a T-shirt, a different female sitting in her bedroom and another female “seemingly getting dressed”.

The officer said he only viewed three videos as the others were “unable to to be viewed at the time”, the court heard.

A search was carried out at Hersborg’s home and a large quantity of digital devices was seized.

Hersborg, who had celebrity clients including tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and actress Anna Friel, gave no comment in his police interview, except to say “I’m sorry for the whole situation”, the prosecution said.

Caroline Wozniacki (Steven Paston/PA)

The prosecution told the court that a further police investigation into Hersborg is ongoing.

The court previously heard that a number of digital devices needed to be examined.

Judge Lorraine McDonagh asked why at least 50 other videos have still not been viewed, but the prosecutor said she was unable to comment.

Three hard drives are still with police but the download has not yet begun, Ms Hayre said.

Adrian Eissa KC, defending, submitted that the judge’s powers were adequate at the magistrates’ court to sentence Hersborg.

He added that Hersborg had offered to assist police with further investigation and the offences he was being sentenced for were committed within a “couple of weeks of each other”.

Judge McDonagh said: “What’s quite troubling is this was quite clearly a halls of residence.

“It’s suggested that this has been taking place for some time, although I appreciate there are only three offences before the court.”

The judge declined jurisdiction and committed the case to the crown court for sentence.

Hersborg will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on a date to be fixed.