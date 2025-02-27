Blake Lively leads tributes to ‘brave’ Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg

Actress Blake Lively has urged the world to remember Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg’s “work and huge heart” following her death at the age of 39.

Trachtenberg, also known for her role in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, was confirmed dead after emergency medical services arrived at One Columbus Place, New York, following a call at about 8am on Wednesday, the city’s police department said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and the police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.

Gossip Girl cast members Michelle Trachtenberg and Blake Lively (Evan Agostini/AP)

A representative for Trachtenberg told the PA news agency: “It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

Writing on her Instagram story, Lively captioned a photo of the pair: “Everything she did, she did 200%.

“She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head on when she felt something was wrong, she cared deeply about her work, she was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself.

“Time passes. You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend. To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday. Hold those you love and have loved dear.”

She added: “The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Trachtenberg played young socialite Georgina Sparks of Manhattan’s Upper East Side who created havoc throughout the show, blackmailing Serena van der Woodsen (Lively), among other schemes.

Fellow Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on the show, said he was “sending prayers” in a post to his social media, featuring a picture of Trachtenberg as Sparks.

Her Buffy The Vampire Slayer co-stars also paid tribute to their “little sister”.

Emma Caulfield, who starred as Anya Jenkins in the supernatural drama, said the cast had “lost a little sister” in a post shared to her Instagram story where she referred to the actress as “Mish Mish”.

Trachtenberg joined the hit show in its fifth season as Dawn, the younger sister of Buffy, played by Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Caulfield wrote: “I’m so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today.

“Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved.”

How I Met Your Mother actress Alyson Hannigan, who played Willow Rosenberg, shared a series of photos of Trachtenberg including old pictures from when they shared scenes.

She said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing.

“She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends.”

Another co-star, actor David Boreanaz, posted a black and white picture of Trachtenberg to his Instagram story and wrote “So very sad. Horrible news”.

James Marsters, who played British vampire Spike, said Trachtenberg was “a beautiful soul” and shared a selfie of the two together on Instagram.

“My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul”, he said.

“Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny, and a very talented person. She died much too young and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her.

Michelle Trachtenberg, left, having a laugh on set with Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

“My heart goes out to her family who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear.

“I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed.”

It comes after Buffy actress Gellar, 47, announced in a social media post earlier in the month that she is “on the path” to reviving the show, alongside a team of “four unbelievably talented women”.

Another star paying tribute was Sex And The City actress Kim Cattrall who shared a photo of the two from the film Ice Princess.

“Rest in peace sweet Michelle”, she said.

US comedian Rosie O’Donnell was in Harriet The Spy with Trachtenberg and said her death was “heartbreaking”.

“I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped”, she said in a statement.

Born on October 11 1985 in New York, Trachtenberg began her acting career at the age of three, appearing in adverts before landing roles on TV.

In 1992, she secured a recurring role in the children’s sitcom, The Adventures Of Pete & Pete, and in 1996 she starred in the film, Harriet The Spy as an 11-year-old given to spying on neighbours and classmates and concocting outrageous lies to embellish the every day details in her private journal.

She was also known for playing Penny in the 1999 spy film, Inspector Gadget, and Jenny in the 2004 movie, EuroTrip.

In 2005, she starred opposite Cattrall in Ice Princess and was also in the 2009 teen comedy, 17 Again, alongside Zac Efron.

More recently, Trachtenberg reprised her role in the second series of the Gossip Girl sequel.

The actress, who was born in Manhattan and grew up in Brooklyn, told the XOXO podcast with Jessica Szohr she knew a lot of people from the Upper East Side in her 20s, who were “very similar to the Gossip Girl characters and involved in that world”, adding “and some were actually more scandalous than the show portrayed”.