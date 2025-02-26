Tiger rescued from ‘appalling’ conditions to live at British zoo

A tiger rescued from “appalling” conditions will now come to live at a British zoo.

Aqua was one of several tigers saved by international animal welfare charity AAP (Animal Advocacy and Protection) at the Poland and Belarus border in 2018.

The tigers, described as stressed and nervous, were rehabilitated at the charity’s rescue centre in Villena, Spain.

Following years of care there, Aqua is now ready to move into his new home at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Bristol later this year.

Larry Bush, director of Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, described the conditions experienced by Aqua and the other tigers as “appalling”.

“Meeting Aqua has been transformative for our team, he’s truly captured the hearts of the team here at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm,” he said.

“His story is one of survival and resilience, and it is an honour that in partnership with AAP, we’re in a position to offer him this second chance.”

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm has launched a fundraising campaign to raise £175,000 to support the building of its new tiger habitat and Aqua’s ongoing care.

The tiger’s new home, situated in secluded woodland, will feature two pond areas as Aqua is fond of water.

It is part of the zoo’s Project Carnivora, which is currently focused on transforming the existing lions’ habitat before creating spaces for tigers, Arctic foxes and vultures.

Pablo Delgado, of AAP, said: “In Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm we found the ideal partner to offer Aqua a new and forever home.”