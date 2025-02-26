Swinney says SNP right to oppose Trident as he welcomes defence spending boost

The SNP is right to continue its opposition to Trident, John Swinney has said as he welcomed increased defence spending announced by the Prime Minister.

Scotland’s First Minister restated his opposition to the UK’s nuclear deterrent as he spoke to journalists at Bute House on Wednesday, and said it is “wrong” to fund more defence spending by slashing international aid.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer announced an increase in defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, which is largely being paid for by cuts to the international aid budget.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for Europe to contribute more to its own defence in the face of the “tyrant” Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while there have also been concerns about the US administration’s commitment to European security.

John Swinney said he personally objects to nuclear weapons (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister spoke to the media at his official residence in Edinburgh the day after the SNP’s Budget passed its final parliamentary hurdle at Holyrood on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I do think it’s necessary to take seriously the threat of security, which therefore leads to the conclusion that we need to spend more on defence.

“There are obviously choices to be made, the United Kingdom is spending billions of pounds every year servicing the Trident nuclear missile system.

“As a party, as a Government, as an individual, I wouldn’t support the possession of nuclear weapons.

“There’s obviously resources that could have been spent alternatively on defence than on Trident missiles – which are not stopping conflict in the world today and they’re not able to be deployed in the current challenges we face.”

Mr Swinney said he supports the increase in spending but doing so by slashing international aid is the “wrong choice” and is “short-sighted”.

He was later asked if the SNP’s long-stated opposition to Trident remains credible in light of the new security situation facing Europe.

Mr Swinney said it is, arguing nuclear weapons provide “no tangible or realistic benefit to the military challenges that we face”.

Ukraine this week marked the third anniversary of the Russian invasion (Ben Birchall/PA)

It was also put to the First Minister that Ukraine had given up a stockpile of nuclear weapons it inherited following the collapse of the Soviet Union, only to be invaded by Russia in later years.

Ukraine agreed to transfer this stockpile to Russia for dismantlement in 1994 under the international nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

The First Minister said: “Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons – it’s not had all the security guarantees that I think are necessary in the world today.

“To me, that’s the answer to the point – it’s to have the necessary security guarantees that will protect a country like Ukraine.”

He said Russia had broken several agreements so there needs to be “realistic and substantial” security guarantees for Ukraine.

Responding to the First Minister’s comments, Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “At a time of global uncertainty and the rising threat of conflict around the world, the SNP’s opposition to Trident is dangerously naive.

“By doubling down on his stance, John Swinney has demonstrated the Nationalists’ total lack of credibility on defence issues and disregard for the thousands of skilled jobs Faslane supports.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The UK’s independent nuclear deterrent keep us all safe 24/7 and exists to deter the most extreme threats to our national security, and that of our Nato allies”.