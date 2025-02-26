Men who ordered pints after stabbing found guilty of murder

Two men who ordered pints of Guinness in a pub, minutes after stabbing another man, have been found guilty of murder.

David Walcott, 35, Rammon Mali, 33, and a third suspect had chased Rijkaard Siafa, 22, into an alleyway by Surrey Street market in Croydon, south London, where he was stabbed at least 13 times, the Old Bailey was told.

The killing happened as stallholders at the historic fruit and vegetable market were packing up for the day, and cleaners were moving in, shortly before 6pm last April 12.

CCTV showed the defendants and Mr Siafa crossing paths at the junction of Surrey Street and Fellmongers Yard.

Mr Siafa turned back and ran into the yard, as the defendants reached into the waistband of their trousers and gave chase, jurors heard.

About 20 seconds later they emerged from the yard and Mr Siafa had been fatally stabbed.

David Walcott was found guilty of murder (Met Police/PA)

The defendants and the third man then headed to The Spread Eagle pub and bought three pints of Guinness with a £20 note, prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC had said.

The men were asked to remove their hats, under house rules, and at 6.04pm, they got up and left without finishing their drinks, the court was told.

Meanwhile Mr Siafa was treated by emergency services at the scene, where he died at 6.28pm.

On his arrest later in south-west London, Walcott told police: “This is madness. How am I getting nicked for murder bro? You ain’t even got the right person,” adding: “I’m not a murderer bro, I didn’t kill nobody.”

Mali left the country four days after the killing and was arrested at Gatwick Airport on his return last May 5.

Walcott, of Norbury, south London, and Mali, of Croydon, had denied being involved in the stabbing.

On Wednesday they were found guilty of murder and Walcott was also convicted of having an article with a blade or point.

Rammon Mali was convicted of murder and will be sentenced later (Met Police/PA)

The defendants were remanded into custody to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on a date to be fixed.

The third suspect remains outstanding.

After the verdicts, Judge Anuja Dhir KC addressed Mr Siafa’s family in court, acknowledging their loss and the “horrible situation” in which they found themselves, watching CCTV footage surrounding his death.

She said: “They have throughout this case behaved with complete dignity. It cannot be easy. It is a relatively modern phenomenon to have CCTV footage of the type we had in this case.

“It is very difficult, I can see, to see the moments before and the moments after in that footage. It is quite brave to watch it and to behave in the way you did during this case.

“I hope this trial brings some form of closure to those who are in court before me today.”

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, from Scotland Yard, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Rijkaard’s family and friends, who had to relive the last traumatic moments of his young life during the trial after the defendants failed to take responsibility for their actions.

“The defendants acted together, as a team. They had been looking for Rijkaard during the afternoon of Friday April 12 and when they found him, they viciously attacked him. He didn’t stand a chance.”

Detectives have offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charge of Jordan Vincent, who remains wanted for Rijkaard’s murder.

Ms Townsend said: “Even though Walcott and Mali have been convicted for the murder of Rijkaard, our investigation continues.

“Rijkaard was only 22 and had his full life ahead of him – our team remains resolute in helping them secure justice and need the public’s help to do so.

“I am grateful to all those who have come forward so far but we are appealing to people to dig deep into their consciences to help us locate Jordon Vincent.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, I would urge you to get in contact as this could prove to be crucial.”