Man released without charge after death of woman on ferry

A man questioned by gardai over the death of a woman on board a passenger ferry has been released, as investigators treat the incident as a personal tragedy.

An incident occurred on a 2pm Stena Nordica sailing from Fishguard in Wales to Rosslare Europort, and the ferry docked in Co Wexford.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly after 5pm and boarded the ship upon its arrival.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, which was then preserved for an examination.

One man was arrested and released without charge following the death of a woman on board the passenger ferry (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai in Wexford say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

A post-mortem examination on the woman has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons, gardai said.

The man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released from detention without charge.

A garda senior investigating officer will supervise the completion of an investigation for the purpose of a file to assist a coroner’s inquest.

The incident is being treated as a personal tragedy for the deceased and family involved.

A number of Stena Nordica services were cancelled to assist with the garda investigation. The next expected departure will be at 7.30pm from Rosslare.

A Stena Line spokesperson said: “As this is a live police matter, we cannot provide any further detail on the incident at this time.”

Rosslare Europort said all other services are operating as normal.

Wexford councillor Ger Carthy said locals reacted with “shock and sadness” at the news.

“I think the reaction here locally was one of shock and indeed sadness at what transpired on board the Stena Nordica en route to Rosslare Port here and the tragic events that unfolded,” he said.

“What transpired here last night and the response that was given by the gardai and the state agencies was second to none. There was a large presence here of specialist units and indeed the national ambulance and a large number of vehicles at the scene.”

A spokesperson said An Garda Siochana is not investigating any separate alleged public order incidents on board the ferry sailing.