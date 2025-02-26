In Pictures: Royal couples bake cakes and pack bags in food-themed day

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the King and Queen enjoyed a food-themed day ahead of St David’s Day and the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

William and Kate were in Pontypridd, where they helped cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the Welsh Cake Shop.

The King and Queen visited the female-led Darjeeling Express in central London, where they helped pack donation bags full of food.

The Prince and Princess of Wales roll out a batch of Welsh cakes at the Welsh Cake Shop (Ben Stansall/PA)

William and Kate flip the Welsh cakes as they cook (Ben Stansall/PA)

The royal couple distributed the cakes to well-wishers (Ben Stansall/PA)

Children help themselves to some of William’s cakes (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Pontypridd Market to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh (Ben Stansall/PA)

Charles and Camilla help pack donation boxes with head chef Asha Pradhan and owner Asma Khan, at Darjeeling Express in London (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)

Camilla was meeting British Muslim women at the female-led restaurant ahead of Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)

The donation bags were being prepared for Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)