Shropshire Star
Close

In Pictures: Royal couples bake cakes and pack bags in food-themed day

William and Kate made Welsh cakes in Wales and the King and Queen helped pack donation boxes for Ramadan.

By contributor PA
Published
Last updated
The Queen looks at a pot of basmati rice
The Queen helps pack donation boxes and meets British Muslim women at a female-led restaurant ahead of Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the King and Queen enjoyed a food-themed day ahead of St David’s Day and the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

William and Kate were in Pontypridd, where they helped cook a batch of Welsh cakes at the Welsh Cake Shop.

The King and Queen visited the female-led Darjeeling Express in central London, where they helped pack donation bags full of food.

The Prince and Princess of Wales roll out a batch of Welsh cakes
The Prince and Princess of Wales roll out a batch of Welsh cakes at the Welsh Cake Shop (Ben Stansall/PA)
William and Kate flip the Welsh cakes as they cook
William and Kate flip the Welsh cakes as they cook (Ben Stansall/PA)
William holds a tray of Welsh cakes
The royal couple distributed the cakes to well-wishers (Ben Stansall/PA)
Children help themselves to some of William's cakes
Children help themselves to some of William’s cakes (Ben Stansall/PA)
William and Kate talk to people sitting around a table
The Prince and Princess of Wales were at Pontypridd Market to talk to local business owners about the impact of the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh (Ben Stansall/PA)
Charles and Camilla help pack donation boxes
Charles and Camilla help pack donation boxes with head chef Asha Pradhan and owner Asma Khan, at Darjeeling Express in London (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)
Camilla helps pack donation boxes
Camilla was meeting British Muslim women at the female-led restaurant ahead of Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)
The King and Queen with plates of dates
The donation bags were being prepared for Ramadan (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)
The met Imad Eddin Al Arnab, Syrian Kitchen founder and members of the British Syrian community
Charles met Imad Eddin Al Arnab, Syrian Kitchen founder, and members of the British Syrian community at Imad’s Syrian Kitchen in London (Eddie Mulholland/DailyTelegraph/PA)
Similar stories
Most popular