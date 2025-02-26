Harris reiterates support for Omagh public inquiry in Benn meeting

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Harris has reiterated his Government’s commitment to support the Omagh Bombing Inquiry during a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn in Dublin.

The meeting, their first to be held in person, featured discussions on political stability in Northern Ireland and the UK Government’s controversial Legacy Act.

Mr Harris said their conversation was “warm and constructive”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn (James Manning/PA)

The Tanaiste said: “We welcomed the ongoing political stability in Northern Ireland and agreed on the need for Northern Ireland’s devolved institutions to ensure that they deliver for the people of this island.”

He added: “A priority for both governments in the period ahead is removing the influence of paramilitaries on society in Northern Ireland.

“We discussed the report of the Independent Reporting Commission, and our joint announcement that we will proceed with the appointment of an independent expert to carry out a short scoping and engagement exercise to assess whether there is merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment.

“We stressed our common understanding that there is no predetermined outcome to this work, that the process is in no way about providing funding to paramilitary groups, and that policing and criminal justice efforts to tackle paramilitary and organised crime of course need to be maintained in full.”

The Tanaiste said there had been a “substantive and forward‑looking exchange” on legacy issues.

He said: “I reiterated the Government’s commitment to play our full part in legacy processes, including facilitating and supporting the Omagh Inquiry, and updated the Secretary of State on our engagement with the inquiry to date.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, the Irish Justice Minister said he had “concerns” about establishing a separate inquiry into the Omagh bombing in the Republic of Ireland.

However, Jim O’Callaghan said the Irish Government would co-operate with the UK inquiry.

“What happened in Omagh was horrific,” he said. “My department is co-operating with the Omagh Inquiry. We’re finalising a memorandum of understanding in respect of ensuring that any relevant evidence that we have in the South is provided to the inquiry.

“I have concerns about establishing a separate inquiry down here. There’s one inquiry which has been conducted at present, the Irish Government is going to co-operate with it, we are co-operating with it. I think that’s where all our focus should be.”