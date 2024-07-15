Shropshire Star
Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town close to signing former Bristol Rovers right-back

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on the signing of Luca Hoole from Bristol Rovers, the Shropshire Star understands.

By Ollie Westbury
Bristol Rovers Luca Hoole and Forest Green Rovers Jamille Matt (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022..

The 22-year-old right-back played 25 times for Rovers last season across all competitions, but his contract expired at The Memorial Stadium this summer.

Town have been looking for a right-back all summer with Morgan Feeney currently the only option in Paul Hurst's squad to play on the right side of defence.

