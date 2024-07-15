Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town close to signing former Bristol Rovers right-back
Shrewsbury Town are closing in on the signing of Luca Hoole from Bristol Rovers, the Shropshire Star understands.
Plus
Published
The 22-year-old right-back played 25 times for Rovers last season across all competitions, but his contract expired at The Memorial Stadium this summer.
Town have been looking for a right-back all summer with Morgan Feeney currently the only option in Paul Hurst's squad to play on the right side of defence.