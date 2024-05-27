Rutter is aiming high as he gears up for special TT

The latest edition of the TT races – which get under way today – will mark 30 years since Michael made his debut, as he followed in the footsteps of his late father Tony, who also enjoyed an illustrious 22-year career.

The pair claimed seven TT race victories apiece to leave an indelible legacy on the sport, which will be honoured over the course of the next week.

The TT Mountain Course corner will be renamed ‘Rutters’, while there will be a celebratory lap called the Rutter Legacy Lap. Michael will be riding one of his father’s original Duncati’s, a Yahama TZ350 and a second Ducati.

Much-loved motorbike racer Tony, from Wordsley in the Black Country, sadly passed away aged 78 in 2020. Michael, who is preparing for a poignant week for the Rutter family, is hoping to cap it in style.

“The Isle of Man TT is the biggest road race in the world and there’s a lot to get ready for and to take in,” Michael says.

“I am 52 now and it doesn’t get easier, it only gets harder. The only good thing is that I’ve got no pressure on myself whatsoever.

“If I can get a good finish, my dream is to finish in the top six, but if I can realistically get in the top 10 then that would be brilliant.”

Tony also clinched nine North West 200 wins and two British titles alongside his seven TT victories before retiring in 1991 and Michael believes racing has been in the blood from an early age.

“I’ve been going there since I was born with my dad racing in the Isle of Man,” he recalls with a smile.

“It’s very special for me because my dad won seven times and I was lucky enough to win seven times.

“I’ve grown up with the place. It’s been very much in the blood. They used to have early morning practice sessions and my dad would get me out of bed at around 5:30am.

“He would take me up to the paddock and I’d watch him going up. Obviously you always remember the times when he won and we used to stop at the Rutland Hotel in Douglas on the Isle of Man.

“They used to put a banner up saying: ‘Well done Tony’ and there was a lot of drinking.”

Michael followed his father into the sport, debuting at TT in 1994 in what proved to be an eventful experience.

“My first year was in 1994 and I was stupid enough to jump on one of the hardest bikes you could ever ride around there, an RC45 Honda, which was the ultimate super bike at the time,” he reveals.

“It was an eye opener, especially on my first lap. I got about seven miles out and the front brake lever fell off so I rode around with just the rear brake.

“We had a few issues with the wheels and one of the wheels cracked. Unfortunately, my team-mate Robert Dunlop had a big crash and nearly lost his life after the wheel exploded.

“It was a memorable first experience at the Isle of Man.”

Michael would strengthen his family’s legendary status at TT when he collected his first victory in 1998, before going onto collect six further wins.

And the very mention of his first victory prompted Michael to recall that glorious moment.

“When I won my first TT, it was in 1998 on a Honda. To stand on top of that rostrum, not many people in the world have done that,” he recalls. “It’s an amazing feeling. Another special one to win later on in my career was the TT Zero race.”