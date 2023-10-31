Notification Settings

Shrewsbury School star Theo Wylie targeting an England World Cup call

By Ollie Westbury

Cricket star Theo Wylie is set to fly out to India this week with his England under-19 team-mates as they begin preparations for the World Cup in January.

Shropshire and England under-19 cricketer Theo Wylie is hoping for a place in the upcoming World Cup
Wylie, who is a student at Shrewsbury School as well as playing for Shifnal in the Birmingham League and Shropshire in minor counties cricket, is a member of the 17-strong England squad heading out to play in a quadrangular youth ODI series.

The series featuring hosts India as well as World Cup hosts Sri Lanka will run from November 4-29 and gives Wylie and his team-mates one last chance to demonstrate their worth before the final squad is announced. During his interview with the Shropshire Star, Wylie spoke of his excitement at the prospect of representing his country in a World Cup and testing himself in different conditions.

Cricket professional at Shrewsbury School, Adam Shantry said: “To have a Salopian go out on pull on an England shirt knowing that he has been at the school since he was 13 gives us a real sense of pride.

“We recognised that we only play a small part in his journey, but we feel we have provided him with a real base.”

Ollie Westbury

