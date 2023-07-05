Matt Taylor: Aiden O'Brien is an asset Shrewsbury Town have to use

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Salop boss, who was appointed as Steve Cotterill’s successor last week, took training and met his players at the club for the first time on Sunday.

And one of those players was O’Brien, who struggled for fitness during the first part of his spell at Salop last season only making half-a -dozen appearances – all of which were from the bench.

He then went out on loan in January to Gillingham where he impressed, scoring a couple of goals.

And Taylor says the former Millwall man, who can play in a variety of roles in forward areas, has had an ‘exceptionally positive mindset’ so far during pre-season while adding he is in ‘good physical shape’.

“I have spoken to Aiden and that is up to him,” Taylor said when asked if he would be involved this season.

“He has come back in good physical shape, his mindset is exceptionally positive.

“He is our player and he is a player who has experience at this level and has scored a lot of goals. I think he is an asset that we have to use.”

O’Brien joined Shrewsbury last summer after leaving Portsmouth at the end of his contract. He signed a two-year deal at the Croud Meadow and was a marquee signing for Salop.

And Taylor says it is up to him how much he wants to play, saying that like all players they will be judged by what they do on the training ground.

He continued: “I have said this to Aiden, whether he is in the team is not up to me. It is up to him, and that is the same for a lot of the players.

“They do the work on the training pitch, and they put the hard yards in and Aiden seems to have the bit between his teeth.

“Do I expect him to do well this season? Yes.

“But that is because that is the expectation he has set on himself. I have had quite a few conversations with him.

“What has happened has happened. He is now in the last year of his contract, and he has got to perform and I believe he will do.”