Welshpool's Adele Nicoll becomes British shot put champion with personal best

By Nick Elwell

New British shot put champion Adele Nicoll paid homage to her roots after landing a maiden senior title.

Adele Nicoll on her way to winning the WomenÕs Shot Put during day three of the Muller UK Athletics Championships held at the Manchester Regional Arena. Picture date: Sunday June 26, 2022.
An ecstatic Nicoll, 25, hit the best form of her career to launch an excellent personal best distance of 17.59metres to see off competition from former champion Sophie McKinna.

Mid Wales’ British champion has enjoyed a wild couple of years having been spotted as a promising pilot for the winter sport bobsleigh. Within a year she was a travelling reserve to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Winter Olympics.

Back in her more familiar sport, however, Nicoll powered to UK Athletics Championships gold in Manchester to turn a succession of bronzes into top spot.

“I’m from the smallest little Mid Wales town called Welshpool, my dad was my first coach, he’d take me down the fields and we’d throw there,” Nicoll said.

“I used to go to Oswestry Olympians and that’s where it started for me. I didn’t have amazing facilities or anything handed on a plate. To be stood here I know I’ve worked for this.”

Nicoll will represent Wales in next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, this is my first senior title and hopefully the first of many,” she added.

“I’ve had far too many bronzes, so I’m really happy with today.

“Sophie (silver medal winner) was actually the one who spurred me on, she was in my ear saying she thinks I’m a great athlete and I threw it.”

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

