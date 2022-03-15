Notification Settings

Big names go head-to-head in Shropshire knockout

The reigning County Merit champion against the British No.1 is the intriguing prospect in round one of a razzamatazz bowls knockout in Shropshire later this month.

Bowls stock pic

Jack Hewitt has been drawn against Shrewsbury sensation Callum Wraight in the District Invitation 8 at the Whitchurch Club on Tuesday, March 29, starting at 6.30pm.

Music-backed introductions of the eight bowlers competing for a guaranteed £100 first prize are just part of a promotion aimed at smashing the cloth cap image of crown green bowls.

“This will be a special night to come and watch eight top Shropshire bowlers compete on the night,” said a spokesman for the event.

Sponsored by Telford-based Blair Heating Services, the other first round ties are Derek Wright against Rich Lawson and Stuart Rutter versus Andy Armstrong, while host club hero Martin Lloyd takes on Robin Bennett.

