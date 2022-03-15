Big names go head-to-head in Shropshire knockout

Bowls stock pic

Jack Hewitt has been drawn against Shrewsbury sensation Callum Wraight in the District Invitation 8 at the Whitchurch Club on Tuesday, March 29, starting at 6.30pm.

Music-backed introductions of the eight bowlers competing for a guaranteed £100 first prize are just part of a promotion aimed at smashing the cloth cap image of crown green bowls.

“This will be a special night to come and watch eight top Shropshire bowlers compete on the night,” said a spokesman for the event.