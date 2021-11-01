AFC Telford United not given a prayer by Alvechurch in Ash Carter approach

Ash Carter in action for former club Kidderminster. Alvechurch turned down an approach from AFC Telford United for his services. Former Stourbridge captain Carter celebrates an FA Cup success with the Glassboys

The Bucks made a seven-day approach for the 26-year-old former Wolves junior, who was non-contract, last week but Alvechurch have revealed the offer was rebuffed – as Carter then agreed to pen a contract with his club.

Carter, previously of Kidderminster Harriers and Nuneaton, can play at centre-half, full-back and defensive midfield with new Bucks boss Dennis Greene keen to bolster his defensive options.

The Church, who play in the Southern League Premier Central, tweeted: “Ash Carter commits. After receiving an approach from Telford for his services, the cultured defender agrees to stay at the Church and duly signs a contract with us.”

Greene has already been busy boosting the Telford squad he inherited from Gavin Cowan. He has brought in four youngsters on loan, Cameron Antwi, Tom Sparrow, Liam Ravenhill and most recently Saul Shotton, from West Brom.

The Bucks are now three games unbeaten following their latest draw, against Leamington on Saturday and head to strugglers Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday before a daunting run of fixtures against Kidderminster, AFC Fylde and Gateshead.