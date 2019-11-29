Carl Ikeme: Rui Patricio, just take the No. 1 shirt

Wolves' keepers have since refused to take the No.1 shirt out of respect to him.

Rui Patricio and John Ruddy wear 11 and 21 respectively.

But Ikeme, who says both have touched him with their support, is more than happy for Patricio to start wearing No.1 now.

"I hope Rui takes it to be honest," he said.

Rui Patricio is the current Wolves No. 1

"It was a nice touch from Rui and John, not to take the shirt.

"The way John handled it at the time was incredible, and the way Rui has handled it since coming in has been lovely and touching.

"But Rui, just take the shirt please, mate."

Ikeme says that with a wide smile on his face, and he is quite happy to talk about what having cancer was like.

He has left no stone unturned in his new book, Why Not Me?, too.