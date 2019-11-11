Player ratings: Wolves 2 Villa 1

Rui Patricio 7

He could not have done anything to stop Trezeguet’s consolation strike, which was Villa’s only serious shot on goal. Once again a virtual bystander, but a calming presence at the back. Organised his defence well and his distribution was decent.

Leander Dendoncker 8

A midfielder for the majority of his time at Wolves, he is growing into this central defensive role. Looked like he has been playing there all season. A cool, calm and collected performance on that right-hand side from the Belgian international.

Conor Coady 8

Cruelly denied a deserved clean sheet at the death by Trezeguet’s goal. He put in a solid and commanding performance, but also showed his attacking flair with a cross-field ball to Matt Doherty in the opening stages. A fine performance.

Romain Saiss 7

Needs to watch his temperament. He made a number of risky decisions when on a yellow card that could have cost his team. He also should not have been over the line when attempting to clear the goal. The whole point of being on the line is to be on the line.

Matt Doherty 8

An attacking force on that right flank. Villa could not handle him or Traore in this game. He helped Wolves dominate on that wing and was unlucky not to have added to his goal tally. Made his mark on the game and looked the fittest he has been in weeks.

Joao Moutinho 8

A vintage performance from the Portuguese midfield maestro. Like compatriot Ruben Neves, he is revelling in this midfield two. The duo have a near telepathic relationship and it showed for the goal as Moutinho played the ball into the path of Neves, who scored superbly.

Ruben Neves 9

Man of the match by a country mile. Dusted himself down after his penalty miss on Thursday and put in a match-winning performance. Showed skill, guts, ingenuity and steel throughout. Why has he not been playing in a midfield two all term?

Jonny Castro Otto 8

Again, like Traore and Doherty on the other side, the Spain international is constantly improving on the left wing. His relationship with Diogo Jota could improve, but he gives Wolves an outlet on that flank. Tired as the game wore on.

Adama Traore 8

A constant thorn in Villa’s side on that right flank. It is a pleasure to watch his blossoming relationship with Doherty on that wing. When Wolves looked tired and needed a hero, he stepped up with a trademark sprint and sublime centre for Jimenez. He keeps getting better.

Diogo Jota 7

Sometimes he needs to forget about the fancy footwork and trickery, and remember the most important thing – the end product. Needs to improve and rediscover his form of the second half of last season.

Raul Jimenez 8

The forward’s radar was off for the majority of the game, but credit to him for popping up with that second goal. It would have been easy for Nuno to have brought him off after a number of missed chances, but his perseverance paid off and he saved the best until last.

SUBS: Pedro Neto (for Jota, 83) 7; Ryan Bennett (for Neves, 86) 6; Patrick Cutrone (for Jimenez, 90) 6. Subs not used: Ruddy, Perry, Vinagre, Kilman.

REF: Anthony Taylor.