Gavin Cowan tells Telford players to have some belief

The Bucks came from behind to take a point at one of the favourites for promotion in National League North, but Cowan revealed his squad felt underwhelmed afterwards.

The result in Northamptonshire made it three games without defeat for the Bucks since Cowan, his staff and his players had clear the air talks following a poor run of one win in five.

Cowan admired how his players performed in and out of possession at Brackley and feels that, once belief grows further, his side can replicate their heroics of last season.

“To be honest there was a sense of underwhelming at the end of the game,” said the Telford chief, who played under Brackley boss Kevin Wilkin at Nuneaton.

“The players felt we deserved to win and I agree with them on balance. Out of possession we showed so much desire and will to get to the ball.

“I was really impressed with the lads, I was in awe of them. And then we see what they do in possession with their ability.”

“Listen, if they start getting a bit of belief then we’re in for another good season.

“It was another good week, let’s build on it at home against Chester.”

Cowan praised the mentality to be underwhelmed with a point at one of the division’s big-hitters.

Marcus Dinanga thundered in a penalty after some fancy footwork before the break to equalise. Saints winger Matt Lowe had profited from some sloppy Bucks defending to give the hosts an early lead.

Cowan added: “I like to set the precedent of those high expectations but the players have got that of themselves now.

“They’re going to the changing rooms after and don’t celebrate because we got a draw away.

“There’s an element of – not disappointment – but being slightly underwhelmed ‘we were superb today, we deserved to win that game’ and I love that.

“I was the type of player that when people patted me on the back for a clean sheet it used to patronise and insult me, it was my job.

“They came to win and are happy with their performance but know they could’ve won. That sort of mentality with take us far.”