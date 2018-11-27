Netminder Sam Gospel returns to Telford Tigers

Gospel was a key part of two EPL-winning sides in his three years with Tigers before joining his hometown Panthers in the Elite league.

He has found opportunities with Panthers limited over the last couple of years but has iced in the Champions League and a number of Elite League games so far this season and last.

His arrival comes with Tigers netminder Denis Bell currently out with a hip injury.

Head coach Tom Watkins said: "This is a great pick-up for us at a time when we don’t know the length of time Denis will be out of action.

"Sam joins us on a two-way from Nottingham Panthers, similar to the arrangement we have for Joe Hazeldine.

"Panthers will be his first port of call but he will be available regularly to be part of the Tigers Team. We know Sam very well, he’s a very good netminder, he has put in some outstanding performances for us previously and was the catalyst to us winning the League in 2016/17.

"Tom Hovell has been in excellent form of late, but we need that support. I’m a firm believer of having two talented guys that can play and encourage each other."

Gospel originally joined Tigers from NIHL North rivals Nottingham Lions in 2013.

He averaged a 0.91 save percentage for Tigers over his previous 73 league and cup games across three seasons.

Gospel added: "I’m very excited to be signing with Telford for the remainder of the season, the more ice I get can only help me develop my game.

"I had a great time last time I was in Telford, and also had a lot success, so I aim to emulate that. I’m looking forward to meeting the team and getting on the ice."