Shrewsbury CEO: Managerial hunt whittled down from 80 to just a few

Eleven days on from the sacking of John Askey and Caldwell says the club are still receiving a flurry of applications.

“We have now whittled it down, from the 70 or 80 that we have had, down to a few that we want to take a deeper look at," said Caldwell.

“We don’t want to put a timescale down. The most important thing is getting the right person for the job.

“It’s important we give everybody a fair crack at it and we have looked at every single person.

“I am still getting contacted. I’ve had an agent ring me today with another name to put in.

“The chairman and I are constantly talking and there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes, but at this moment in time I can’t say any more than that.

“The chairman and I have spoken a lot this week – morning, afternoon and night about the ones that have come in.

“I am still getting CV's in seven to eight days later, so it’s been fairly non stop. It’s important we don’t discount anybody."

Goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne, with the help of his assistant Eric Ramsay, have won three on the bounce since stepping in to fill the void.

However, Coyne insisted that he was not interested in the job on a permanent basis regardless of the spike in form.

“Danny and Eric have done brilliantly since they came in," said Caldwell.

“I think with the level of performances - everyone has been pleased to see that they have galvanised the squad and upped the tempo in training.

“They have put in the performances that are deserving of the three victories since Danny and Eric took over.

“The players have got a lot of respect for Danny and have a growing respect for Eric as well.

“He is a very talented coach and everyone can see how intelligent and how good he is at what he does.”