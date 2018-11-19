Menu

Advertising

Wolves' Jonny Castro Otto sidelined for up to six weeks

By Tim Spiers | Sport - Top Stories | Published: | Last Updated:

Wolves wing-back Jonny Castro Otto faces a spell of up to six weeks on the sidelines, the Spanish FA have revealed.

Jonny Castro Otto (© AMA / Sam Bagnall)

Otto suffered a knee injury during Spain's 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia at the weekend.

After undergoing tests on Monday morning it's been confirmed that the 24-year-old has a partial ligament tear in his right knee.

A statement today said: "(Otto) suffered a partial tear of the internal lateral ligament of his knee, that has been detected in the tests carried out on the morning of this Monday.

"It is estimated an absence of five or six weeks."

If sidelined for six weeks, the Spaniard would miss almost a quarter of Wolves' league campaign with eight matches scheduled for between now and the end of the calendar year.

Wolves are also sweating on the fitness of fellow wing-back Matt Doherty who suffered a blow to the face towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Doherty dropped out of the Ireland squad and it's not yet known if he will be fit to face Huddersfield Town at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves Football Sport
Tim Spiers

By Tim Spiers
@tim_spiers_Star

Writes about Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club for a living

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News