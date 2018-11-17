Danny Coyne: Shrewsbury Town were different class

Ollie Norburn struck twice in a thrilling clash that swung this way and that but eventually ended in managerless Town's favour in the first game after John Askey's sacking.

Norburn's spot-kick gave Coyne's men the lead but Brad Inamn levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Jordan Williams put the visitors ahead before Fejiri Okenabirhie scored his first league goal for Town and top scorer Norburn fired in a deflected winner.

Coyne, who has two wins from two, said: "It was a bit of a rollercoaster really!

"Just a fantastic result at the end of the day. To win at home, backing up the victory on Tuesday, it's just great.

"I'm made up for the lads again. They were superb again today, the effort that they put in, the shift every one of them put in was different class.

"I'm delighted for all of them, it's just nice to get a win at home."

Goalkeeper coach Coyne highlighted his side's character after roaring back from a 2-1 deficit to secure a win that lifts them to 16th in League One.

He added: "We said before the game and at half-time, if things aren't going your way don't panic, keep your composure, stick to what we've been working on and the way we set up.

"A few heads dropped, which is natural when you concede a goal, but we bounced back and looked like creating a lot of chances."