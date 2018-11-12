Proud Wolves boss Nuno aiming for Gunners repeat

Wolves drew 1-1 with the Gunners yesterday and achieved the same scoreline against Manchester City and Manchester United earlier this season.

And while Nuno is happy to have matched those top teams, his main focus is making sure they keep up the momentum as they take on Huddersfield after international break.

“I’m proud, very proud of our fans and of our players,” he said. “I’m very proud, so let’s work more to try to make this moment (again) – the joy and happiness.”

And on their performances against Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs, Nuno added: “There’s no opponent.

“There’s no reference to the table.

“We just look at the team we are going to compete against.

“Nothing changes. The points are the same. The game is the same.

“We have to compete against everybody – everybody.

“Well done. Let’s keep on going.”

Nuno has also thanked those who came off the bench at the Emirates after they ‘changed the dynamic of the game’.

Wolves celebrate taking the lead during an excellent performance against Arsenal (AMA)

Diogo Jota, Adama Traore and Morgan Gibbs-White were introduced – and all three went close to scoring.

Jota, who is yet to score in the Premier League and was back after missing the the 3-2 defeat to Spurs with a slight knock, was denied by Bernd Leno from a few yards out.

Traore proved to be a menace with his pace and had a sidefooted effort kept out by the German keeper before teeing up Gibbs-White, whose curling effort smacked the underside of the woodwork and, agonisingly, rolled across the face of goal in added-on time.

“I was thinking, wanting and wishing. I almost prayed for it to go in,” said Nuno on the teenager’s strike. “He came on and brought energy – and that’s what we expect from all the changes that we try.

“The three players that go in the game, they changed the dynamic of the game.

“We were looking for more speed because Arsenal were really high.

“There was space for us to explore – and we almost did it.”