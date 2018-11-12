John Askey sacked: Five games that cost him his job

The former Macclesfield boss' five months as Town boss have come to an end after a dismal display against non-league Salford City in the Emirates FA Cup.

His short spell in charge has had it's key turning points as Shrewsbury fell to 18th in SkyBet League One, just three points off the relegation places.

Here are the five games that cost Askey his job.

1. Shrewsbury 0 Blackpool 0 - 18th August

It only took three league game for Shrewsbury fans to start see the cracks in his management.

A flat, uninspiring goalless draw with Blackpool at the Meadow with Town still yet to score a point in League One was as frustrating to watch at games come.

Shaun Whalley's substitution with ten minutes to go was treated with boos from the home faithful and chants of 'you don't know what you're doing!'.

2. Shrewsbury 2 Gillingham 2 - 29th September

It looked like it was going to be a fairytale day for Aksey's men and for 120 long seconds fans could have been forgiven for thinking this was going to be the turning point.

Bradon Hanlon had given Gillingham the lead inside the opening twenty minutes before a second half turnaround saw Shrews leading in the dying moments.

However, Ollie Norburn's 88th minute strike would not be enough for all three points as striker Tom Eaves chose the perfect moment to haunt his former club and take the win away from Askey's fingertips.

Gillingham celebrate as Tom Eaves snatches a point at the death. (AMA)

3. Fleetwood 2 Shrewsbury 1 - 13th October

Askey bravely admitted to the post match press that he 'got it wrong' after his side failed to build on back-to-back wins in all competitions when it mattered the most.

A formation change saw a nightmare start at Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium with Shrewsbury lucky to be only two goals down at the break.

Paddy Madden and Wes Burns fired Fleetwood ahead with Burns nonchalantly strolling through Town's defence to score one of the easiest solo goals of his career.

Josh Laurent's second half goal should have rallied Askey's men but instead to game faded to a lifeless end.

4. Oxford United 3 Shrewsbury Town 0 - 27th October

Another horrendous opening period at the Kassam Stadium saw Shrewsbury two goals down and beaten inside 15 minutes.

Josh Ruffles, Gavin Whyte and Marcus Browne nailed a hammer each into Askey's coffin as Town fell to their heaviest defeat of his reign.

In the following days Askey admitted that anything but a victory next time out against AFC Wimbledon would spell the end as he questioned the desire of his own players.

Miraculously, a Luke Waterfall brace would see them clinch victory at the Kingstonian Ground and buy his manager more time.

Salford force a replay after a 1-1 draw at the Meadow. (AMA)

5. Shrewsbury Town 1 Salford City 1 - 11th November

In Salford City came the ultimate banana skin for Askey. A non-league giant with a budget to rival Shrewsbury and a striker earning well in excess of Town's highest paid.

Shrewsbury started bright and took the lead through Norburn, but that is as good as it would get.

Town looked lost for ideas. Their midfield diamond struggled to play through an opposition two levels inferior on the league ladder.

Sure enough, Adam Rooney would find the net for Salford to force an FA Cup replay and turn the fans onto Askey for the final time.

The full-time was preceded by chants of 'We want Askey out!' and loud boos from the majority inside the Meadow.

Twenty four hours later, John Askey was sacked.