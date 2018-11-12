AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan faces selection dilemma

Daniel Udoh and Ellis Deeney both missed out on the game through suspension, and were replaced by Andre Brown and James McQuilkin.

Both did themselves justice, and before the game Cowan said if they perform well they will keep their places.

Their displays have given him selection headaches ahead of next week's trip to FC United of Manchester.

He said: "I have just said to them now there will be a few selection headaches.

"It will be a few sleepless nights for me.

"Mrs Cowan could be getting a bit annoyed as I will be rolling over and scratching my head and not able to sleep.

"But that is what you want, you want to be competitive with lads pushing each other, and for me to have to make decisions."

The Bucks are still unbeaten at home this season after Shane Sutton's header was enough to take the spoils against the Pilgrims.

It could have been more, but Cowan was more than pleased with his troops.

And he was equally impressed with the support from the terraces, and believes they have played a big part in the impressive league form.

He said: "They were magnificent again today. When I got the job I believed we could get more here, and when they see what we are doing more will come as the season goes on.

"There is no doubt they are making a difference with the home form, when I played here they atmosphere was electric.

"The opposition believed they were up for it, but when the fans got going they try and suck the ball into the net.

"It is a different place to be around, and I was very vocal about being positive and that was controversial, but we need to be positive when in the good and bad times."

He admitted that his side should have won by more on Saturday, but added: "This place is a fortress at the moment, and we are putting teams to the sword, so long may that continue."