Askey: 'Unfair' penalty cost us win

Askey's men looked to have grabbed a deserved win at unbeaten Fratton Park side Portsmouth through Greg Docherty's goal but Brett Pitman levelled from the spot with three minutes remaining.

The boss felt that, not for the first time this season, referees have cost his men a win and are 'deciding games'.

The visitors were moments away from their first victory of the season in what was their seventh league game.

Before sub Docherty scored the opening with 17 minutes to go, Town had what Askey thought was a stone wall spot-kick of their own, for a foul on Alex Gilliead, turned down.

And it was winger Gilliead who collided with Jamal Lowe in the 86th minute for the late heart-breaker. Referee Charles Breakspear initially did not point to the spot but his assistant gave the decision.

"It's disappointment. Disappointment that we concede again to a penalty," said Askey.

"We've had two calls for penalties and not had them. The referee's not given it, the linesman has.

"I don't know if it was a penalty or not, from where I was and what I've seen it wasn't.

"I've watched it (foul on Gilliead) again and it's obviously a penalty, well it should've been penalty.

"It's frustrating because we aren't able to get the win. We've got to be good enough without those decisions but it's difficult when so many have gone against us.

"Today we should've had at least one penalty.

"In three other games we've had penalties against and should've had penalties ourselves.

"But referees are deciding the outcome of games and that's not right."

The boss admitted he would have taken a point ahead of kick-off against a rampant Pompey side.

But Shrews played their hosts off the field in a dominant first half, but were unable to work Craig MacGillivray with multiple efforts on goal.

He added: "I am pleased about is the way we've performed, especially first half we played really well.

"It took us 10 minutes to get into the game. Once we did I thought we played really well.

If you'd have said before the game that we'd have come and get a draw I'd have taken it with how they were performing.

"But when we come and get the goal and there's minutes to go, it's disappointment.

"I'm disappointed for the players, they've worked so hard and to come away with just a point was unfair today.

"Sometimes you make substitutions and they go right. It couldn't have gone any better.

"I think it was probably his first touch, Aaron (Amadi-Holloway) knocked it down as well. It was a good finish, that's what we've been lacking."