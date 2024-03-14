The £1 million pound Georgian home on the market for the first time in more than 30 years

Joining the dozens of homes in Shropshire that are tipping the million-pound mark, Kinton Grove near Nesscliffe is no less impressive than the rest.

Believed to be Georgian in origin, the manor features period architectural details both internally and externally.

Internally, they include a hand-turned staircase, panelled period doors, deep skirting boards, oak flooring, casement windows and panelling to the - wait for it - library.

The period features include a hand turned staircase. Photo: Strutt & Parker/Zoopla

Outside, handmade bricks and a slate-tiled roof create an impressive and charming period exterior.