Picturesque pub has till taken in burglary

Police are investigating after thieves broke into a picturesque pub and took off with the till.

By Megan Jones
The Stiperstones Inn was targeted in a burglary early on Wednesday morning when its till was stolen by thieves

The Stiperstones Inn, in Stiperstones, was reportedly targeted in a burglary early on Wednesday morning.

According to the pub owners, two men broke into the pub and took off with the till.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson from the pub said: "Two men just broke into the pub and stole the till, if you find the till dumped anywhere please could you return it to the pub.

