Picturesque pub has till taken in burglary
Police are investigating after thieves broke into a picturesque pub and took off with the till.
By Megan Jones
The Stiperstones Inn, in Stiperstones, was reportedly targeted in a burglary early on Wednesday morning.
According to the pub owners, two men broke into the pub and took off with the till.
In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson from the pub said: "Two men just broke into the pub and stole the till, if you find the till dumped anywhere please could you return it to the pub.