Woman with connections to Shropshire missing for nearly three weeks after travelling to Welsh hotel

Rona Handley, 43, from Sarn in Bridgend, has been missing since Sunday, February 25.

Her whereabouts have been unknown since she was last seen on Jubilee Crescent in her hometown.

It is then believed she was dropped off outside the Blaenogwr Hotel in Nantymoel.

South Wales Police say Rona, who is around 5 foot 5, has links to Telford and Shrewsbury.

In a statement, the force said: “Anyone who may have seen Rona, or who has information which will help us find her, is asked to contact us quoting occurrence number 2400078938.”

To contact the force ring 101, email swp101@south-wales.police.uk, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.