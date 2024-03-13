Town centre toilets being targeted 'daily' by nappy-flushing vandals

Regular occurrences of vandalism at Towers Lawn toilets off Frogmore Road in Market Drayton town centre have seen access restricted over the last few months.

Back in November last year, a month of persistent and purposeful blockages prompted the Town Council to issue a warning about the potential closure of the facilities.

Now, Market Drayton's mayor has said the issue has not gone away. Instead, he says the "bizarre behaviour" of flushing inappropriate items is happening on an almost daily basis.