Search launched as several Commonwealth Games athletes go missing

Several members of the Sri Lankan team have disappeared from the athletes village

Ten members of the Sri Lankan team, eight men and two women, are believed to have disappeared after not returning to the athletes village over the last few days.

These include a male wrestler, three boxers, two male beach volleyball players and a female wrestler and West Midlands Police have reported that they are looking to help find the missing athletes.

It follows on from a wrestler, judo star and judo coach originally going absent without leave last week, with West Midlands Police managing to locate two of the three.

However, Sri Lankan team spokesperson Gobinath Sivarajah said the two had chosen not to return to the squad and a further seven team members have gone missing, leaving their bags behind.

It comes as the majority of the 161-member Sri Lankan team have returned home ahead of the closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium.

Mr Sivarajah said: "We are missing 10 people. It's a shame for Sri Lanka. We informed police.

"Two of them were located and the police said they came here legally and are staying legally. They left the athletes villages. Ten of them have left their baggage in the villages and taken their documents.

"The rest of the athletes have gone back to Sri Lanka, only 30 members of the team are left."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We are aware of eight reports of missing people relating to Birmingham 2022 and our enquiries continue to ensure they are safe and well.