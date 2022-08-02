'It showed that women deserve the same as men!' Little Lionesses celebrate England's Euro win at Wembley

Girls from Crossbar Coaching's holiday club were recreating the efforts of England's heroines

Chloe Kelly's match-winning strike and the final whistle were met with wild celebrations at Wembley and throughout the homes of the young girls watching across the county.

As the country celebrates, young players at Crossbar Coaching's holiday club at Lawley Primary School were out on the pitch recreating the efforts of England's heroines.

Six-year-old Hattie Stokes said she was leaping for joy at full time: "I was really happy when they won, I was jumping round like crazy."

Ellie Carter, ten, said: "It was really cool that they have won because England hasn't won in such a long time. They looked like they tried really hard, they really tried their best."

Without a doubt, the winning goal was a highlight for all of the young players. With many of the girls inspired by Kelly's strike and now iconic celebration.

Emily Charles, ten, said: "My favourite part was when Chloe Kelly scored the goal, I was really excited to watch England win."

Aishah Noreenkamran, eight, "My favourite part was when they were celebrating, I liked it when she (Kelly) took her shirt off because that's what my brother does."

Many of the young players spoke proudly of what the win means for women in the sport.

"It showed that women deserve the same as men," said Emily Barber, ten: "I think it's going to inspire a lot of girls to play football."

Isla Sylvester, ten, "I think it's going to inspire more girls to play football because you don't really see girls play, it's more the boys. I think with the match, it probably inspired lots of girls to start playing football."

Freya Stokes, 12, who dreams of one day playing for England, said: "People don't think a lot about women's football, they think it's a men's thing and it's not a women's sport. But we beat the men. They didn't win the final and we did.

"When men play football, it's all about the money. When women play, they get paid less than a quarter of what men get paid. Women play football because they love it, and they enjoy playing together.

"I hope the win makes people think differently about women's football."

Luke Hughes, Holiday Activity Lead for Crossbar Coaching said that the win will be a real boost to a sport already seeing an increase of interest: "Over the last couple of years we've definitely had more girls interested in playing football.

"There seems to be a big interest in girls' footballs from parents too. It's brilliants for us as coaches, we want to get as many girls as possible into the sport.

"Yesterday's result will definitely be beneficial to the sport. It was brilliant, a fantastic achievement for the women's team. A wonderful performance, it's really inspirational."