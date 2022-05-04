Four food businesses handed zero stars in latest hygiene ratings

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that out of Shropshire's 702 restaurants and cafes, 575 have five-star ratings and one was handed a zero.
In Telford and Wrekin, 234 out of 280 restaurants have five-star ratings, but one restaurant and a takeaway were both handed a zero.
Of the 422 restaurants and cafes in Powys, 282 have five-star ratings and one has a zero.
Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
Five-star rating
Red Lion, Madeley, Telford
Lakewood Wellbeing Centre, Severn Drive, Telford
The Little Tea Room, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton
Red Rose, Willow Street, Oswestry
Domino's Pizza, Queen Street, Market Drayton
Mayfair Community Centre, Easthope Road, Shropshire
The New Maltings Cafe at Unit 15, Wem Business Park, New Street, Wem
Exo Poli, Longden Road, Shrewsbury
Wildegoose Tearoom at The Walled Garden, Munslow, Craven Arms
Arscott Golf Club, Shrewsbury
Cat's Pyjamas, The Square, Shrewsbury
Elior @ Talbot Court, Talbot Court, Bridgnorth
Eurasia Restaurant, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth
Jaipur, Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton
Manor Adventure, Seifton, Craven Arms
Market Drayton Tigers Football Club, Greenfields Lane, Market Drayton
Wroxeter Hotel, Shrewsbury
The Shrewsbury Ark at Rock And Fountain Inn, Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury
Admiral Spice at Admiral Duncan Inn, Newtown Gardens, Baschurch
Sydneys Cafe at Unit 56 Lower Level Darwin Shopping Centre, Pride Hill, Shrewsbury
Sunrise at Church Hall, St Chads Church, St Chads Terrace, Shrewsbury
Tracy's Kitchen at Chesterton Valley Golf Club, Bridgnorth
The Seagul, Listley Street, Bridgnorth
Whitburn Coffee House at Ravenscourt, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth
Hundred House Hotel, Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal
Shifnal Town Sports Bar at Shifnal Football Academy Sports Bar, Newport Road, Shifnal
Clive And Coffyne, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton
Old Bush Inn, High Street, Albrighton
The Bird In Hand, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury
Naz Eastern Eye, Beatrice Street, Oswestry
Oswestry Tandoori, Beatrice Street, Oswestry
Jamaica Blue Fine Coffee's, Sherwood Street, Telford
Pizza night at Unit 1a Calcott, Stirchley, Telford
Wildwood Kitchen, Telford Town Centre, Shropshire
Hare & Hounds, Holyhead Road, Oakengates, Telford
Easy Happy, Market Street, Oakengates, Telford
Smallwood Lodge at Smallwood Lodge Upper Bar, Newport
The Baked Potato Co., High Street, Newport
La Casita Bar Tapas, High Street, Ironbridge, Telford
Woodlands Tearoom at The Leegate Centre, Leegate Avenue, Telford
Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford
The Duck At Allscott, Telford, Shropshire
Hop & Vine, High Street, Hadley, Telford
Slices Wellington Ltd, High Street, Wellington, Telford
The Flying Fish, High Street, Dawley, Telford
Greggs, Birchfield Way, Lawley, Telford
Cefn Coch Inn, Llanfair Caereinion, Powys
Y Llew Coch - Mach, Maengwyn Street, Powys
Clwb Bowlio Machynlleth Bowling Club, Lon Llynlloedd, Machynlleth, Powys
The Harp Inn at Old Radnor, Presteigne, Powys
Cwmphil Fish Bar, Cwmphil Road, Lower Cwmtwrch, Swansea
Burger King, Pool Road, Newtown
Andys Bread, Parc Derwen Fawr, Llanidloes, Powys
Methodist Church, Broad Street, Welshpool
Fabrizios Italian Restaurant, Buttington, Welshpool
AJs Crepes, High Street, Brecon, Powys
Four-star rating
Rominos Express, Chester Street, Shrewsbury
Rhubarb @ Drapers Hall, St Marys Place, Shrewsbury
The Feathers Inn, Brockton, Much Wenlock
Cottams Fish And Chips, Broadway, Shifnal
New Lotus, High Street, Dawley
Stirchley Curry Co, Stirchley, Telford
Wok N Roll, St Marys Street, Newport
Albrighton Fish And Chips, High Street, Albrighton
Stanwyck Fish Bar, Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford
Three-star rating
Spice Heaven, Station Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire
Dinkys Dinah, Lay By, Ford, Shrewsbury
Forester Arms, Wellington Road, Telford
New Inn, Llangynog, Oswestry
New Ruby, Shrewsbury Road, Shropshire
Hanging Garden Cafe, Bethel Street, Powys
Peacock Inn, Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells
Two- star rating
Moon Hon, Delph Side, Broseley, Shropshire
Dafarn Newydd, Oswestry, Shropshire
One-star rating
Caffi Alys, Maengwyn Street, Powys
The Summerhouse, Holyhead Road, Albrighton
The Cabin, High Street, Presteigne, Powys
Bengal Spices, Ashfield House, Llanymynech, Powys
The Lion Inn, Shifnal Road, Telford
Zero-star rating
Brecon Tap, The Bulwark, Brecon, Powys
Aftab Tandoori Restaurant, High Street, Ironbridge, Telford
The Old Three Pigeons, Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury
Li Garden, Holly Road, Little Dawley, Telford