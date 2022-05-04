Four food businesses handed zero stars in latest hygiene ratings

The fish bar has been fined for selling uncooked chicken

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that out of Shropshire's 702 restaurants and cafes, 575 have five-star ratings and one was handed a zero.

In Telford and Wrekin, 234 out of 280 restaurants have five-star ratings, but one restaurant and a takeaway were both handed a zero.

Of the 422 restaurants and cafes in Powys, 282 have five-star ratings and one has a zero.

Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Five-star rating

Red Lion, Madeley, Telford

Lakewood Wellbeing Centre, Severn Drive, Telford

The Little Tea Room, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton

Red Rose, Willow Street, Oswestry

Domino's Pizza, Queen Street, Market Drayton

Mayfair Community Centre, Easthope Road, Shropshire

The New Maltings Cafe at Unit 15, Wem Business Park, New Street, Wem

Exo Poli, Longden Road, Shrewsbury

Wildegoose Tearoom at The Walled Garden, Munslow, Craven Arms

Arscott Golf Club, Shrewsbury

Cat's Pyjamas, The Square, Shrewsbury

Elior @ Talbot Court, Talbot Court, Bridgnorth

Eurasia Restaurant, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

Jaipur, Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton

Manor Adventure, Seifton, Craven Arms

Market Drayton Tigers Football Club, Greenfields Lane, Market Drayton

Wroxeter Hotel, Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Ark at Rock And Fountain Inn, Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

Admiral Spice at Admiral Duncan Inn, Newtown Gardens, Baschurch

Sydneys Cafe at Unit 56 Lower Level Darwin Shopping Centre, Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

Sunrise at Church Hall, St Chads Church, St Chads Terrace, Shrewsbury

Tracy's Kitchen at Chesterton Valley Golf Club, Bridgnorth

The Seagul, Listley Street, Bridgnorth

Whitburn Coffee House at Ravenscourt, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

Hundred House Hotel, Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal

Shifnal Town Sports Bar at Shifnal Football Academy Sports Bar, Newport Road, Shifnal

Clive And Coffyne, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton

Old Bush Inn, High Street, Albrighton

The Bird In Hand, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury

Naz Eastern Eye, Beatrice Street, Oswestry

Oswestry Tandoori, Beatrice Street, Oswestry

Jamaica Blue Fine Coffee's, Sherwood Street, Telford

Pizza night at Unit 1a Calcott, Stirchley, Telford

Wildwood Kitchen, Telford Town Centre, Shropshire

Hare & Hounds, Holyhead Road, Oakengates, Telford

Easy Happy, Market Street, Oakengates, Telford

Smallwood Lodge at Smallwood Lodge Upper Bar, Newport

The Baked Potato Co., High Street, Newport

La Casita Bar Tapas, High Street, Ironbridge, Telford

Woodlands Tearoom at The Leegate Centre, Leegate Avenue, Telford

Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford

The Duck At Allscott, Telford, Shropshire

Hop & Vine, High Street, Hadley, Telford

Slices Wellington Ltd, High Street, Wellington, Telford

The Flying Fish, High Street, Dawley, Telford

Greggs, Birchfield Way, Lawley, Telford

Cefn Coch Inn, Llanfair Caereinion, Powys

Y Llew Coch - Mach, Maengwyn Street, Powys

Clwb Bowlio Machynlleth Bowling Club, Lon Llynlloedd, Machynlleth, Powys

The Harp Inn at Old Radnor, Presteigne, Powys

Cwmphil Fish Bar, Cwmphil Road, Lower Cwmtwrch, Swansea

Burger King, Pool Road, Newtown

Andys Bread, Parc Derwen Fawr, Llanidloes, Powys

Methodist Church, Broad Street, Welshpool

Fabrizios Italian Restaurant, Buttington, Welshpool

AJs Crepes, High Street, Brecon, Powys

Four-star rating

Rominos Express, Chester Street, Shrewsbury

Rhubarb @ Drapers Hall, St Marys Place, Shrewsbury

The Feathers Inn, Brockton, Much Wenlock

Cottams Fish And Chips, Broadway, Shifnal

New Lotus, High Street, Dawley

Eurasia Restaurant, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

Stirchley Curry Co, Stirchley, Telford

Wok N Roll, St Marys Street, Newport

Albrighton Fish And Chips, High Street, Albrighton

Stanwyck Fish Bar, Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford

Three-star rating

Spice Heaven, Station Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire

Dinkys Dinah, Lay By, Ford, Shrewsbury

Forester Arms, Wellington Road, Telford

New Inn, Llangynog, Oswestry

New Ruby, Shrewsbury Road, Shropshire

Hanging Garden Cafe, Bethel Street, Powys

Peacock Inn, Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells

Two- star rating

Moon Hon, Delph Side, Broseley, Shropshire

Dafarn Newydd, Oswestry, Shropshire

One-star rating

Caffi Alys, Maengwyn Street, Powys

The Summerhouse, Holyhead Road, Albrighton

The Cabin, High Street, Presteigne, Powys

Bengal Spices, Ashfield House, Llanymynech, Powys

The Lion Inn, Shifnal Road, Telford

Zero-star rating