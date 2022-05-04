Notification Settings

Four food businesses handed zero stars in latest hygiene ratings

By Lauren Hill

Hundreds of venues in the region have been awarded a maximum five-star rating though a minority have dropped to zero stars, the latest food hygiene figures show.

The fish bar has been fined for selling uncooked chicken

Data collected over the past month by The Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that out of Shropshire's 702 restaurants and cafes, 575 have five-star ratings and one was handed a zero.

In Telford and Wrekin, 234 out of 280 restaurants have five-star ratings, but one restaurant and a takeaway were both handed a zero.

Of the 422 restaurants and cafes in Powys, 282 have five-star ratings and one has a zero.

Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Five-star rating

  • Red Lion, Madeley, Telford

  • Lakewood Wellbeing Centre, Severn Drive, Telford

  • The Little Tea Room, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton

  • Red Rose, Willow Street, Oswestry

  • Domino's Pizza, Queen Street, Market Drayton

  • Mayfair Community Centre, Easthope Road, Shropshire

  • The New Maltings Cafe at Unit 15, Wem Business Park, New Street, Wem

  • Exo Poli, Longden Road, Shrewsbury

  • Wildegoose Tearoom at The Walled Garden, Munslow, Craven Arms

  • Arscott Golf Club, Shrewsbury

  • Cat's Pyjamas, The Square, Shrewsbury

  • Elior @ Talbot Court, Talbot Court, Bridgnorth

  • Eurasia Restaurant, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

  • Jaipur, Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton

  • Manor Adventure, Seifton, Craven Arms

  • Market Drayton Tigers Football Club, Greenfields Lane, Market Drayton

  • Wroxeter Hotel, Shrewsbury

  • The Shrewsbury Ark at Rock And Fountain Inn, Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury

  • Admiral Spice at Admiral Duncan Inn, Newtown Gardens, Baschurch

  • Sydneys Cafe at Unit 56 Lower Level Darwin Shopping Centre, Pride Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Sunrise at Church Hall, St Chads Church, St Chads Terrace, Shrewsbury

  • Tracy's Kitchen at Chesterton Valley Golf Club, Bridgnorth

  • The Seagul, Listley Street, Bridgnorth

  • Whitburn Coffee House at Ravenscourt, Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth

  • Hundred House Hotel, Bridgnorth Road, Shifnal

  • Shifnal Town Sports Bar at Shifnal Football Academy Sports Bar, Newport Road, Shifnal

  • Clive And Coffyne, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton

  • Old Bush Inn, High Street, Albrighton

  • The Bird In Hand, Coton Hill, Shrewsbury

  • Naz Eastern Eye, Beatrice Street, Oswestry

  • Oswestry Tandoori, Beatrice Street, Oswestry

  • Jamaica Blue Fine Coffee's, Sherwood Street, Telford

  • Pizza night at Unit 1a Calcott, Stirchley, Telford

  • Wildwood Kitchen, Telford Town Centre, Shropshire

  • Hare & Hounds, Holyhead Road, Oakengates, Telford

  • Easy Happy, Market Street, Oakengates, Telford

  • Smallwood Lodge at Smallwood Lodge Upper Bar, Newport

  • The Baked Potato Co., High Street, Newport

  • La Casita Bar Tapas, High Street, Ironbridge, Telford

  • Woodlands Tearoom at The Leegate Centre, Leegate Avenue, Telford

  • Albion Inn Station Hill, St Georges, Telford

  • The Duck At Allscott, Telford, Shropshire

  • Hop & Vine, High Street, Hadley, Telford

  • Slices Wellington Ltd, High Street, Wellington, Telford

  • The Flying Fish, High Street, Dawley, Telford

  • Greggs, Birchfield Way, Lawley, Telford

  • Cefn Coch Inn, Llanfair Caereinion, Powys

  • Y Llew Coch - Mach, Maengwyn Street, Powys

  • Clwb Bowlio Machynlleth Bowling Club, Lon Llynlloedd, Machynlleth, Powys

  • The Harp Inn at Old Radnor, Presteigne, Powys

  • Cwmphil Fish Bar, Cwmphil Road, Lower Cwmtwrch, Swansea

  • Burger King, Pool Road, Newtown

  • Andys Bread, Parc Derwen Fawr, Llanidloes, Powys

  • Methodist Church, Broad Street, Welshpool

  • Fabrizios Italian Restaurant, Buttington, Welshpool

  • AJs Crepes, High Street, Brecon, Powys

Four-star rating

  • Rominos Express, Chester Street, Shrewsbury

  • Rhubarb @ Drapers Hall, St Marys Place, Shrewsbury

  • The Feathers Inn, Brockton, Much Wenlock

  • Cottams Fish And Chips, Broadway, Shifnal

  • New Lotus, High Street, Dawley

  • Eurasia Restaurant, West Castle Street, Bridgnorth

  • Stirchley Curry Co, Stirchley, Telford

  • Wok N Roll, St Marys Street, Newport

  • Albrighton Fish And Chips, High Street, Albrighton

  • Stanwyck Fish Bar, Stanwyck, Sutton Hill, Telford

Three-star rating

  • Spice Heaven, Station Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire

  • Dinkys Dinah, Lay By, Ford, Shrewsbury

  • Forester Arms, Wellington Road, Telford

  • New Inn, Llangynog, Oswestry

  • New Ruby, Shrewsbury Road, Shropshire

  • Hanging Garden Cafe, Bethel Street, Powys

  • Peacock Inn, Worcester Road, Tenbury Wells

Two- star rating

  • Moon Hon, Delph Side, Broseley, Shropshire

  • Dafarn Newydd, Oswestry, Shropshire

One-star rating

  • Caffi Alys, Maengwyn Street, Powys

  • The Summerhouse, Holyhead Road, Albrighton

  • The Cabin, High Street, Presteigne, Powys

  • Bengal Spices, Ashfield House, Llanymynech, Powys

  • The Lion Inn, Shifnal Road, Telford

Zero-star rating

  • Brecon Tap, The Bulwark, Brecon, Powys

  • Aftab Tandoori Restaurant, High Street, Ironbridge, Telford

  • The Old Three Pigeons, Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury

  • Li Garden, Holly Road, Little Dawley, Telford

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

