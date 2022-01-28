Notification Settings

Man in 50s killed in crash involving West Mercia Police vehicle

A man has died in a crash involving a West Mercia Police vehicle travelling on blue lights.

The force has referred the incident to the police watchdog after the collision at around 8.30pm on Thursday on Elm Road at the junction with Badsey Lane in Evesham, Worcestershire.

The driver of a grey Audi, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said the police vehicle had been responding to an unrelated emergency at the time of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the police vehicle suffered suffered minor injuries.

The force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time and ask that their privacy is respected.

"I would also like to reassure the public that we have referred the incident to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct)."

Police have asked for anyone with information about the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward. Police can be contacted on 101.

