Jump in Covid cases sparks new warning

People have been urged to seek a Covid test if they have any symptoms, no matter how mild.

The latest figures from Shropshire Council show a concern over the number of people in the vulnerable age bracket who have been contracting Covid – those who are most at risk of serious illness or death.

They also outline that the number of outbreaks linked to both schools and workplaces is increasing.

Shropshire's Director of Public Health, Rachel Robinson, has urged people to follow the lockdown rules in an effort to cut the spread.

She has also said that there is capacity for more testing in the county, and encouraged anyone with symptoms to arrange a test.

In the week up to November 5, there were 87 cases in people 70 or over in the Shropshire Council area, with a total of 677 cases – a jump of 157 on the previous week.

In the last week 42 per cent of all cases in the council area were in Shrewsbury & Atcham, with 34 per cent in South Shropshire and 24 per cent in North Shropshire.

The figures which cover the run-up to the beginning of the second lockdown last week show an infection rate of 209 cases per 100,000 people.

Officials have said that the testing rate in the area is still lower than the rest of the country and urged people with symptoms to book appointments as soon as they can. Tests are available with at Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Figures show the Shrewsbury Town ward has the highest rate in the entire of the council area, with a rate of 523 in the seven days up to November 6. The Shrewsbury Sutton and Coleham ward is the second highest with a rate of 420.

The highest rate in the county is in Telford & Wrekin in the Madeley ward at 726, followed by the Broseley & Much Wenlock ward where it is 542. Other hotspots are Oakengates and Ketley, and Wellington West.

Mrs Robinson said: "I realise that these restrictions will be very challenging for us all over the next few weeks, but we must try and do all we can to keep our infection rates as low as possible.

“Our infection rate is still high, but we hope these measures, coupled, with our collective efforts will lead to a reduction in the number of cases in the coming weeks.

"We should stay at home as much as possible and only leave for specific reasons including education, work and essential shopping. There should be no household mixing indoors or in private gardens unless you are part of a support or care bubble.

"Outdoor activity is allowed, and you can meet one person from outside your household. It’s important to remember that children under school age, as well as those dependent on round-the-clock care who are with their parents will not count towards the limit on two people meeting outside.

"The advice as always remains if you have symptoms - a new persistent cough, a high temperature or a loss of or change to your sense of smell or taste that you should self-isolate and book a test."