GALLERY: Behind the scenes with university F3 racing team

A Wolverhampton photographer has been given behind-the-scenes access to capture the work of students in the University of Wolverhampton Racing team for the 2019 F3 Cup racing season.

The team of engineering students launched their bid for the racing season on April 5 after building a competitive single-seater racing car at the university's school of engineering at the Telford Innovation Campus.

As the only student-run team in the competition, they will be competing in all 18 rounds of it at world famous tracks such as Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

Now, photographer Andi Rusyn has captured stunning shots of the team in action.

Succeed

Dan Bird, head student engineer on the F3 Cup Team, who is studying for a degree in motorsport engineering, said: "This is a chance like no other, and studying here has truly heightened my ambitions in life and has given me the confidence to succeed in my motorsport career.

"To have someone like Andi documenting our season is fantastic as he really captures the hard work and the energy that goes into running a racing team.”

Head of the school of engineering, Dr Syed Hasan, said: “At the school of engineering, we’re committed to producing graduates that are ready to enter the workforce and begin making a difference from day one.

Advertising

"The school of engineering takes pride in delivering innovative vertical blended learning across all engineering programmes which prepares industry ready graduates.

"The skills that students are learning are vital for any workplace but working on the UWR team is also a good training ground for teaching soft skills like effective communication and team work.”

Nirvana

For the past three years, UWR has taken a top three position in the F3 Cup Driver's Championship, coming second in 2016 and 2017 and third in 2018, after testing their knowledge against professional teams across the UK and Europe.

Advertising

Andi Rusyn said: “I’m so lucky to be involved with such an innovative and inspirational bunch of people.

"Documenting what they achieve through a whole season will hopefully encourage many others to follow in their footsteps.

"For me, as a photographer and a petrolhead, this is nirvana.”

Andi will continue to work with the team throughout the season which runs until October.