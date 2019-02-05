Shropshire woman's recovery from terror to joy

Grace, from Baschurch, was hit by a car while she was crossing the road in 2010 suffering such serious injuries there were fears she would not survive.

The last 18 years have been a battle back to health for the young artist, who has overcome all the odds to learn to walk again and go to college and now study fine art at the University of Chester.

She now says that she is experiencing joy in her life after the terrors of trying to cope with her brain injuries.

Terror and Joy is the subject of Grace's first independent exhibition of her work.

It will be held between February 19 and 23 at Participate art space in the Riverside Shopping Centre.

Scrambled

The artist said her work shows how her head has felt over the past eight years.

It even includes a video, using a jumbled up sewing box to explain how her head feels.

"My head is still scrambled, but everyone's is at some time or another. It has been terrifying but now there is more joy than fear," she said.

"I am now living as independently as I possibly can, with the help of support workers. I have my own home, which I have decorated and even designed the garden," she said.

"I am studying at university one or two days a week - and I have a boyfriend."

Grace's head injuries mean things other people take for granted are still difficult. She is learning to cook, with specially written, step-by-step recipe cards to guide her.

But each day she says she finds less terror - and more joy in her life.